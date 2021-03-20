Stifel Financial Corp Has $113.02 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $113,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.