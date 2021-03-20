Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,137 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $72,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

ADSK opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

