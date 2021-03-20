STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $37.11 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

