Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the average volume of 591 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

CLDX stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $992.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

