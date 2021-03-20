Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.40% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.35 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

