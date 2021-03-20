StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen Sells 5,423 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00.

StoneX Group stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $66.11.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

