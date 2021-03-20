StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.79

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 4558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,088,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $2,394,081. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

