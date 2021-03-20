STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Down 8.3%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,072,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 724,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.