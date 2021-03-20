Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $79.75 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Strong has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $79.75 or 0.00134056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.29 or 0.00456053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00139748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.83 or 0.00657001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

