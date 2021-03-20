Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $136,303.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 58.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $136,303.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 327.6% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

