Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 22,533 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 22,533 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $446,829.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $446,385.27.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $19.75 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

