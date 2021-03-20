Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells $256,534.77 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $256,534.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.75 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $26,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.