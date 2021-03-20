Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 16,030 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $317,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $26,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

