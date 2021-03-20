Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,508 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $13,606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

