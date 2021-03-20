Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.65 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $0.73.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 7.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

