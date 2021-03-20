Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $90,573.70 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $90,573.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,221.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $55.58 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $78,143,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

