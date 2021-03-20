Supernova Partners Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPNV)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,908 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,962% compared to the average daily volume of 432 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Supernova Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, DC, District of Columbia.

