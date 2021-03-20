Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $64,567.39 and $1,983.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.66 or 0.00648989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034680 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

