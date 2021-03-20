Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $78.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. Semtech has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Semtech by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $54,379,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

