suterusu Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.89 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $40.89 million and $744,208.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00652370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024484 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034293 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.