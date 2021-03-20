Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SZKMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $174.26 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

