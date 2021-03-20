SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 to $8.13. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $21.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $25.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.45 to $32.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $544.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,618. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

