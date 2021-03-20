SVB Leerink Boosts AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target to $18.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

