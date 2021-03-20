SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

KALV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

