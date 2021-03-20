SVB Leerink Weighs in on Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Organogenesis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 454,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 in the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

