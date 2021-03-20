Swarm Price Tops $0.0628 on Top Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $33,426.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.54 or 0.00649677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024512 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

