Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.99

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 17788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

