Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 235.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SYBX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

SYBX opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

