Synthetix Hits Market Capitalization of $2.42 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $151.55 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for approximately $21.10 or 0.00035629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.27 or 0.00652329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034767 BTC.

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

