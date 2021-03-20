Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares dropped 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 1,013,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,019,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,125,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

