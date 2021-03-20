Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNEYF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

