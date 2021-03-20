Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TGT traded up $7.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,745,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.91. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

