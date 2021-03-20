Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.89. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 4,089,649 shares trading hands.

TGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $492.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

