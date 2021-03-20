Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

