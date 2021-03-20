TD Securities Boosts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$15.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FC opened at C$14.45 on Wednesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$14.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. The company has a market cap of C$445.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.90.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

