Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 135.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.