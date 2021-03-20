Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 98,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS opened at $79.02 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.