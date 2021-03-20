Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $471,000 Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth about $44,531,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of South State by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $361,360.00. Insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSB opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

