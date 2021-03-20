Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,004 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after buying an additional 580,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

