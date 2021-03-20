Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 31,664 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $21,377,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

