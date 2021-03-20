Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 45,520 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.15 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

