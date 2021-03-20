TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $1,918,872 over the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TechTarget by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

