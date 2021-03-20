Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 4,376,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,204,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.