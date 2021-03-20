TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $43.40 million and $2.63 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.60 or 0.00451684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00141041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00676248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00076599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 48,550,440,216 coins and its circulating supply is 48,549,711,107 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.