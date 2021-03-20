TerraUSD Market Cap Tops $1.30 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $44.04 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005946 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,298,511,218 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

