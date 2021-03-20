Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Tesco stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

