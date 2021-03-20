Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $338.99.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $654.87 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $628.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $745.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.