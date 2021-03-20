TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.63

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.95. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 8,194 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,718.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,426 shares of company stock valued at $73,535. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

