The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Lowered to GBX 5,240

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,027.70 ($65.69).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,399 ($57.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,316.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,433.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

In related news, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total transaction of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total value of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

