The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. Moreover, its transition from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation is expected to help attract more investors. Further, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remains a major near-term concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.96.

BX opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

